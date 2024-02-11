BJP announces 14 candidates for RS elections in 7 states

New Delhi, Feb 11 The BJP on Sunday released the list of 14 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in seven states, including seven from Uttar Pradesh.

The party has declared spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi, former minister R.P.N. Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, and Naveen Jain as its candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Other candidates are Dharamsheela Gupta, and Bhim Singh from Bihar, Raja Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh, Subhash Barala from Haryana, Narayana Krishnasa Bhandage from Karnataka, Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand, and Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor