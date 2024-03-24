BJP announces candidates for two remaining LS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 24 The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for the remaining two Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Aroori Ramesh will be the party candidate from Warangal (SC) while Tandra Vinod Rao will contest from Khammam.

Former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh joined the BJP a week ago. He was unhappy after the BRS announced Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of senior leader Kadiyam Srihari as its candidate from Warangal.

Industrialist Tandra Vinod joined the BJP last month. In the first two lists, the BJP had named candidates for 15 seats. A majority of the party’s candidates are those who had defected from the BRS.

The BJP had bagged four Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Barring one, the saffron party has retained its sitting MPs. Elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor