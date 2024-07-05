BJP announces in-charge of states, mostly retained

New Delhi, July 5 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed in-charges and co-incharges for the states including the ones heading to Assembly elections, this year.

As per the list, most of the party office-bearers have been retained while a few new names have made their way into the list.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and Radha Mohan Das will continue to lead the party in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka respectively while veterans like Prakash Javadekar will continue to steer the party’s organisational affairs in Kerala.

In Odisha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar has been chosen as the new state in-charge while senior MLA Lata Usendi has been appointed as Saha Prabhari by the party.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and party's General secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will continue to be the in-charge of Punjab and Uttarakhand respectively.

Sambit Patra, BJP MP from Puri Lok Sabha seat has been appointed as co-ordinator for North-eastern states while V Muraleedharan has been appointed as the joint coordinator.

The appointment list of BJP office-bearers as Prabharis (in-charges) and Saha Prabharis (co-incharges), signed by the party's national secretary Arun Singh was released on Friday.

Notably, a state in charge serves as a key interface between the national and state leadership.

--IANS

