BJP announces one more candidate for Odisha Assembly polls

Bhubaneswar, April 21 The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its third list for the upcoming Odisha Assembly elections, comprising just one name.

The party has renominated Goutam Samantray from the Jeypore Assembly segment under the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency.

Samantray had fought the elections from the same constituency in 2019 and secured the third position with 21.41 per cent vote share.

Polling is scheduled to be held in 28 assembly segments of the Koraput, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, and Kalahandi Parliamentary constituencies on May 13 in the four-phase Assembly election. The BJP has so far declared the names of candidates for 134 seats out of the state's 147 Assembly constituencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor