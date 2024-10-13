Amit Shah and MP CM Mohan Yadav Appointed Observers for Haryana; Pralhad Joshi and Tarun Chugh for Jammu and Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the Haryana BJP legislature party meeting on Sunday. They will oversee the meeting, during which a new leader will be elected to assume the role of chief minister for the state.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP secured 48 seats in the Haryana assembly elections, surpassing the majority mark of 46. The Congress party bagged 37 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured two seats. Three independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh were designated as observers for the election of the leader of the party's legislative group in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes as the National Conference is set to form the government in J&K, with Omar Abdullah likely to be the chief minister.