BJP Appoints Election In-Charges and Co-in-Charges for States, UTs Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Check Full List Here

BJP National President JP Nadda has announced the appointment of state in-charges and co-election in-charges for 23 states in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Mahendra Singh, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Uttar Pradesh, has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing Madhya Pradesh, with Satish Upadhyay named as the co in-charge for the state.

Dr. Mahendra Singh, a former minister of water resources in UP, brings a wealth of political experience, having served as in-charge of BJP Assam from 2014 to 2020. His significant role in the party's success in the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections makes him a prominent figure for the saffron party.

Satish Upadhyay, the co-incharge for Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, has previously held the positions of president and vice president of the state BJP in Delhi.

Other notable appointments include Y Satya Kumar as the election in-charge of Andaman & Nicobar, Ashok Singhal for Arunachal Pradesh, MLA Vijaybhai Rupani for Chandigarh, Ashish Sood for Goa, Tarun Chug for Ladakh, Arvind Menon for Lakshadweep, and more.

Vindod Tawde has been designated as the election in-charge for Bihar, with MP Deepak Prakash assisting as the co in-charge. Purnesh Modi and Dushyant Patel will take charge as election in-charge and co in-charge, respectively, for Daman & Diu.