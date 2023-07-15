BJP appoints Union Minister Tomar convenor of election management committee in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of the State Election Management Committee for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections due later this year.

The party has stepped up its electoral efforts in Madhya Pradesh which is among five states that will go to the polls later this year.

A BJP release said that party chief JP Nadda has appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of the State Election Management Committee for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

It said the appointment has come into force with immediate effect.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority following resignations of some MLAs. BJP again formed the government in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Of the five states going to polls later this year, BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

