BJP approaches EC accusing Ashok Gehlot of hiding facts in nomination

Jaipur, November 9 Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan reached the Election Commission office here on Wednesday evening, accusing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of hiding information about the criminal cases lodged against him in the nomination paper he filed from Sardarpura.

The BJP's complaint claimed that two criminal cases, including that of fraud and forgery, were registered against Gehlot which were hidden in the affidavit submitted by the Chief Minister while filing his nomination.

The first case pertains to a land scam, while the second pertains to rape and sexual violence, the BJP claimed.

Terming Gehlot's act as wrong under the Representation of the People Act, the BJP has demanded the Election Commission to reject his nomination paper.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also reached the Election Commission office, said that he has already complained to the Chief Election Commissioner in Jaipur in this regard.

Gehlot did not give details of two criminal cases registered against him in his nomination paper, which is mandatory, he said.

Shekhawat claimed that an FIR related to land scam was registered against Gehlot on September 8, 2015 at the Gandhinagar police station in Jaipur.

Presently, this case is pending before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and the next date of hearing is November 24, Shekhawat said.

Similarly, another case is registered under cognisable sections like rape and sexual violence. This information was not given in the affidavit submitted along with the nomination paper, although it was mandatory to disclose this information, he said.

In the complain letter of BJP filed by Jodhpur advocate Nathusingh Rathore, it is said that Gehlot had hidden facts earlier too, both in 2013 and 2018.

However, no action was taken by the State Election Commission, which raises questions on the impartiality of the poll panel, the BJP said.

