BJP asks K'taka govt to share details of B'luru tunnel project, says it should first fix potholes

Bengaluru, Nov 3 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded that the Congress-led Karnataka government share complete details of the proposed Bengaluru tunnel road project, while questioning its feasibility and financial viability.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka accused the state government of withholding key information from the public and mocked it for announcing mega infrastructure plans without addressing the city's persistent civic issues.

"The Congress government has not given any information to the people of Bengaluru about the tunnel road project. First, they should answer the public’s questions," Ashoka said while speaking to reporters here.

He said that when he sought clarification from officials, he was told that approval from 124 departments was required for the project.

"Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said I would be made chairman of the committee. To prove they have the expertise to execute such a project, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar should first fill the potholes on the roads. How can those who can’t fill potholes build a tunnel? And where is the money for it?" Ashoka questioned.

The BJP leader said his party was not opposed to development projects but insisted that the government should first fix potholes, manage waste, and ensure environmental protection before taking up such an ambitious plan.

"They shouldn't speak arrogantly as if the project will definitely be implemented. Lalbagh and the Kempegowda Tower should not be damaged. The environment should not be destroyed. Instead of answering me, the government should give answers to the people. I am speaking as the voice of the public," Ashoka asserted.

He also said that the BJP was committed to supporting meaningful development, regardless of which party was in power.

"We are demanding development for the people. No matter who becomes Chief Minister, we will insist that they do good for the people. But within the Congress, there is both revolution and delusion -- their own leaders are admitting this," he said.

The tunnel project, proposed to connect Hebbal/Esteem Mall (north Bengaluru) to Central Silk Board Junction (south-east Bengaluru), spans approximately 18 km and is estimated to cost between Rs 12,690 crore and Rs 17,780 crore in its initial phase.

The proposed alignment includes multiple entry and exit ramps at strategic locations, with sections running up to 120 feet (around 36 metres) underground. The project aims to reduce travel time along the corridor from 60-90 minutes to about 20-25 minutes.

The Karnataka Cabinet has granted in-principle approval for the tunnel corridor, and global tenders are expected to be invited soon. However, the detailed engineering plan, funding model, and execution timeline remain under review.

