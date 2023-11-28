BJP behind plea filed in Patna HC challenging quota hike: JD(U)

Patna, Nov 28 Soon after a plea was filed in the Patna High Court on Monday challenging the decision of the Bihar government to increase the reservation quota in the state, JD(U) National President Lalan Singh claimed that the BJP is behind the petition.

Singh said that such an act would not affect his party and the government.

"You know who went to the High Court and the Supreme Court against the caste-based survey in the state. It was the leaders and supporters of the BJP. They are against the caste-based survey and they are against the reservation as well, hence they are going to the court to challenge the decision of the Bihar government. I firmly believe that they will fail again," Singh told reporters while referring to the PIL petition filed in the High Court against the Bihar government's decision to increase the reservation quota in the state.

“Bihar government conducted a caste-based survey in a scientific manner and collected such a huge amount of data. On that basis, the Bihar government increased the reservation for EBC, OBC, SC and ST from 50 to 65 per cent. They are arguing that the reservation quota cannot go beyond 50 per cent but I want to point out that the 50 per cent reservation was already there in Bihar and the state government has given 10 per cent reservation to EWS people belonging to upper castes. So, the Bihar government has already crossed the 50 per cent reservation mark, so enhancing some more percentage to EBC, OBC, SC and ST is not a violation,” he said.

The PIL plea was filed jointly by two persons in the High Court. Gaurav Kumar and Naman Shrestha, the petitioners, claimed that the increase in the reservation limit above 50 per cent is a violation of the Constitution and fundamental rights of common people.

They also argued that as per the provision of the Constitution, the reservation would be given on the basis of the social and financial status of the people belonging to the backward class people and not on the basis of the population of the caste.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor