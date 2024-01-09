BJP Bihar unit renames RJD as 'Rashtriya Jahrila Dal'

Patna, Jan 9 The BJP Bihar unit renamed RJD from Rashtriya Janata Dal to 'Rashtriya Jahrila Dal' on Monday.

Such a renaming took place following a number of RJD MLAs, including Ajay Yadav, Anita Devi, Chandrashekher Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, made remarks against the Ram temple in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last four days.

While uploading a post on social media 'X', the BJP Bihar unit posted a video containing four windows of those four RJD leaders and their video statements on Ram temple and PM Modi with a caption: "has the intelligence of RJD caved-in?"

"While seeing the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram temple at Ayodhya, RJD leaders are experiencing a big jolt," the Bihar BJP unit said.

"Ram temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of the religious belief of the Hindu community. They (RJD) have insulted Sanatan Dharma to keep intact their vote bank."

In the first window, the video statement of RJD MLA Ajay Yadav appeared where he made a controversial statement on PM Narendra Modi and said that a blast may take place in Ayodhya and BJP will blame Pakistan or Muslims.

While addressing a gathering at his house on Sunday evening, Ajay Yadav, the RJD MLA from Atri Assembly constituency, also made a personal remark on PM Modi.

"I am feeling ashamed that Modi is doing the 'Pran Pratistha' of Maryada Purushottam Ram in Ayodhya. Shri Ram fought for his wife against the strong and learned Ravan and Modi Ji is a person who left his wife. A person who has left his wife is doing the 'Pran Pratistha' of Shri Ram," Yadav said.

Anita Devi, another RJD MLA said: "It looks like Lord Shri Ram is coming on the earth for the first time on January 22. She also added that the BJP is exploiting poor people through the Akshat distribution programme."

RJD leader Chandrashekhar Yadav also made a controversial comment on Ayodhya temple.

He said that the way to the temple is considered as a path of slavery and the path of education brings you to light.

Tejashwi Yadav on January 3, while addressing a gathering at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district, claimed that the BJP government instead of spending crore of rupees in Ayodhya should spend it on education, health and jobs.

He also said that Narendra Modi is the biggest producer and distributor of lies.

"PM Narendra Modi is talking about Ram temple in Ayodhya but I want to ask people if Lord Ram needs Modi Ji. If Lord Ram wants, he could make a castle for himself everywhere but Modi Ji is showing like he has given a house to Lord Ram."

"Some people are projecting Narendra Modi like Lord Ram. I want to ask people if they would become sick, will they go to a temple or hospital. Lord Ram wants prosperity for every section of society and prosperity will come through good health, education, jobs, removing poverty etc," Tejashwi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor