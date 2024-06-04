BJP breaches Shivakumar’s fortress in Bengaluru Rural, Deve Gowda’s son-in-law marches towards victory

Bengaluru, June 4 Former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, BJP candidate Dr. CN Manjunath is marching towards a big victory in the high-profile Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat.

Till now the seat was considered as a bastion of Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President, DK Shivakumar, and his brother DK Suresh.

Sources confirmed that Dr Manjunath, a fresh face, who entered politics after retirement from government service as a cardiologist, is expected to win the seat with a huge margin of more than 1.80 lakh votes.

The counting of votes in four rounds is yet to take place.

As per the official statistics, Dr Manjunath polled 7.81 lakh votes and Congress candidate DK Suresh polled over 6 lakh (6,00,675) votes till now.

The celebrations have started at the residence of Dr Manjunath and the residence of Shivakumar wore a deserted look.

The development will prove a setback for Shivakumar who wanted to stake claim for the post of CM.

