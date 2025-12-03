BJP bristles at Cong over PM Modi's AI video, slams 'habit' of mocking his humble background 

New Delhi, Dec 3 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone all guns blazing at the Congress party, taking umbrage at the "distasteful" Artificial Intelligence (AI) video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared by the grand old party's spokesperson, Ragini Nayak.

A couple of BJP leaders, as well as spokespersons, ripped into the Congress party over deriding PM Modi's humble origins through the AI-generated video.

They also drew a "Mani Shankar Aiyar link" to call out the grand old party's "habit" of mocking the Prime Minister and the nation's achievements under his leadership.

The AI video shared by Ragini Nayak on Tuesday night showed PM Modi walking with a kettle and glasses, in what looked like a global event.

BJP MP Sambit Patra, speaking to the press outside Parliament, said that such absurd and objectionable behaviour is reflective of the Congress mindset and this only shows, "a new Mani Shankar Aiyar has taken birth in the party".

"Whenever a Mani Shankar is born in Congress, it will spell doom for it," he said in stern criticism of the party.

Recalling an incident from the Congress convention in 2014, before the Parliamentary elections, Patra shared," Mani Shankar had remarked, 'Who is Modi? I will set up a small tent outside the Congress convention, let Modi come and sell tea to Congress workers. This shows the Congress mindset. A new Mani Shankar has emerged in Congress," Patra said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress party for mocking the Prime Minister's humble background and also deriding the nation and its achievements.

"Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from the OBC community who has come from a poor background. They mocked his Chaiwala background earlier, too. They abused him 150 times. They abused his mother in Bihar," Poonawalla said, while adding that the people of the country won't forgive the party for its malicious antics.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, facing the BJP's wrath over lampooning the Prime Minister, has chosen to stay silent on the raging controversy, for now.

