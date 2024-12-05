BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'traitor', accuses him of colluding with foreign forces 'destabilising India'

New Delhi, Dec 5 BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of colluding with foreign forces to "destabilise India" and called him a "traitor."

Patra, while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, alleged his involvement in a "dangerous triangle" with US businessman and investor George Soros and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The remarks came after BJP leaders raised concerns in Parliament over alleged foreign interference, with Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey accusing the Congress and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressing grave concerns. The issue led to disruptions in both Houses.

Patra highlighted revelations from the French newspaper Mediapart, calling them "extremely grave."

He claimed the "dangerous triangle" undermining India's unity involved Soros' Open Society Foundation, OCCRP, and Rahul Gandhi.

"George Soros, based in the US, funds OCCRP, a global media organisation with around 50 partners worldwide. The third corner, directly linked to India, is Rahul Gandhi," Patra alleged.

He alleged that OCCRP's investigative reports are influenced by Soros' financial support.

"If 70 per cent of an organisation's funding comes from one source, it cannot claim neutrality. OCCRP serves the interests of Soros and hidden US agencies aiming to destabilise nations," Patra said and claimed that Rahul Gandhi's actions often align with the OCCRP's narratives.

Patra cited the July 2021 OCCRP report on Brazil cancelling a $324 million Covaxin order, claiming it sought to tarnish India's reputation during the global vaccine rollout. He mentioned that even though the information was well-known before, Rahul Gandhi only raised the issue after the OCCRP report.

"Rahul Gandhi followed this narrative, holding a press conference attacking the government. OCCRP dictates, and Rahul Gandhi follows," Patra alleged.

The BJP leader accused OCCRP of targeting India's top industrialists with fabricated reports to destabilise the economy, weaken investor confidence, and provoke a regime change.

"These reports caused stock market tremors and created opposition to the government," Patra said, claiming the LoP amplified these allegations to paint a false picture of Indian industrialists.

He pointed to the Pegasus spyware controversy, alleging a pattern of reports emerging before Parliament sessions to disrupt proceedings.

"On July 18, 2021, OCCRP published the Pegasus report, and Rahul Gandhi held a press conference the next day. Parliament was in chaos. Eventually, the Supreme Court dismissed the allegations in August 2022," Patra noted.

Patra also referred to OCCRP's defence of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during the National Herald case, claiming the organisation published articles targeting the Indian government to shield the Gandhis.

He drew attention to Rahul Gandhi's association with individuals linked to Soros, including Salil Shetty, Vice President of the Open Society Foundation, who participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Patra presented photographs of Rahul Gandhi with Shetty and other OCCRP-linked journalists. "These connections expose a coordinated agenda. It's two bodies, one soul," he claimed.

The BJP spokesperson further slammed Rahul Gandhi's proximity to Bangladeshi journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, known for publishing anti-India content, and mentioned other instances of his meetings with OCCRP-linked figures.

Patra alleged that the LoP's ultimate goal is to hinder India's industrial growth and economic stability.

"The Gandhi family has shown they would sell the country if they could to attain power," he claimed, reiterating his accusations of foreign collusion against the Congress leader.

