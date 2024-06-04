BJP candidate wins Tripura by-election
By IANS | Published: June 4, 2024 06:20 PM2024-06-04T18:20:16+5:302024-06-04T18:25:12+5:30
Agartala, June 4 Ruling BJP candidate Dipak Majumder on Tuesday won the by-election to the Ramnagar Assembly seat in Tripura defeating his CPI(M) opponent Ratan Das by a margin of 18,014 votes.
Majumder, who is also the Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, secured 25,380 votes while Das managed only 7,366 votes.
The by-election to the Ramnagar Assembly seat was held on April 19. The seat fell vacant after the demise of sitting BJP MLA Surajit Datta on December 28 last year.
Das, a former CPI(M) MLA, was the consensus nominee of the INDIA bloc.
