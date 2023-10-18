BJP carefully studying candidates before release of second list

Jaipur, Oct 18 : As protests continue unabated in Rajasthan after the release of its first list of candidates, the BJP is now taking a serious look at the candidates, said party leaders adding that the second list however will be released only after the Congress list .

Veteran party leaders from Rajasthan were in New Delhi on Tuesday to attend the core committee meeting where a brainstorming session was held to discuss the candidates and other strategies for the assembly polls.

Those present at the meeting included state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, state in-charge Arun Singh, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, leader of oppositionRajendra Rathore,deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia, Union ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary, state party president CP Joshi, and other seniors like Chandrashekhar, Vijaya Rahatkar, Nitin Patel and Kuldeep Vishnoi.

The next meeting of the core committee is scheduled on Thursday while the CEC meeting is proposed on October 21 which will reportedly be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Party workers said that the strong protests in Rajasthan after the release of the first list of candidates has come as a shock and surprise to the senior leaders.

Many of those denied tickets have announced to contest the polls as Independents. A few loyalists of Vasundhara Raje have also been protesting after they did not get tickets.

Party workers said that the senior leaders have taken the polls without much seriousness and hence came the first list without any detailed homework, evoking strong reactions from those who were denied tickets.

BJP national president JP Nadda was in Udaipur and Jodhpur on Monday where he shared tips with workers on fighting the elections unitedly.

He will be in Kota and Ajmer on Wednesday where he will talk to the workers before the release of the second list.

