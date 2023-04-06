BJP caused 'disturbances' in Parliament session, says Kharge; counters 'parivarvad' allegations against Gandhi family

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Accusing the BJP of creating "disturbances" during the budget session of Parliament, which concluded on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the government did not want to discuss the Ad issue over which the opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe.

Addressing a press conference, he said efforts were on for unity among opposition parties and their concern was to "save the country and preserve unity".

Leaders from several opposition parties were also present at the press conference. The budget session of the Parliament concluded on Thursday.

Kharge accused the BJP of double standards on the issue of disqualification, saying while Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case came at "lighting speed", a BJP MP from Gujarat who was convicted for three years for "assault" on a doctor from Dalit community, was not disqualified despite appeals made by the Congress and subsequently got relief from the court.

Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said there is a vast difference in what BJP preaches about democracy and what it practices and alleged that opposition leaders were prevented from speaking in Parliament.

Kharge said he had never seen such an attitude of the ruling party in his long legislative innings.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he is on tour during Parliament sessions.

Kharge also took a dig at PM Modi over his launching trains, saying the task can be performed by other leaders.

"They didn't do any other work other than putting a new engine in old trains and then flagging it off along with a long speech. For launching a train, what is the need of you (PM Modi), you have local MPs for it," Kharge said.

He also countered BJP allegations on 'parivarvad' against Nehru-Gandhi family and asked if any of its members had become a minister or Prime Minister since 1990.

"You (BJP) have no subject and hence say Gandhi family, Gandhi family. They did not become minister or Prime Minister (since 1990) and when members of that family agitate, work for fostering unity, you disqualify them. The one who hits a Dalit, he is given 16 days and brought back to the House," Kharge said.

Asked about 2024 Parliament elections and if Ad issue and the caste census would be the primary issue of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge said all issues will be discussed on common platform, later on with party presidents.

"We are parliamentary leaders and we have come here to apprise you what has happened in Parliament. Rest, we will speak, when we meet about all our programmes. Caste census is one of our foremost agenda," Kharge said.

The Congress leader asked why the government had not agreed to JPC probe into the Hindenburg-Ad row, saying "there was something to hide".

He said while a JPC will have majority members from BJP but the opposition parties will get an opportunity to examine documents.

Kharge said the demand for apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in United Kingdom was raised to deflect attention from the demand for JPC probe.

Opposition MPs took out a 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament in the national capital.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, who participated in the march said the government itself is not letting the Parliament run. "Why do they not want to discuss the Ad scam?" he asked.

Proceedings of both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments in the second half of the budget session over the opposition's demand for a JPC probe and BJP members seeking apology from Rahul Gandhi.

The march started after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die following a protest by Opposition parties, who have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into the Hindenburg-Ad row.

