BJP chief concludes 'Sewa Pakhwada', takes part in Swachhata Abhiyan

New Delhi, Oct 2 On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, BJP President J. P. Nadda emphasised the significance of the party's 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative which began on September 17 and concluded on Tuesday with the Swachhata Abhiyan.

Highlighting Mahatma Gandhi's call for cleanliness, Nadda stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the cleanliness campaign into a people's movement upon assuming office.

"This initiative has made people more aware of personal and societal cleanliness," Nadda said.

"For the past ten years, this people's movement has been ongoing under the supervision of PM Modi. The BJP, as a politically aware organisation, celebrates Sewa Pakhwada every year and actively participates in the cleanliness drive. We hope this movement continues to grow rapidly," he added.

The BJP National President, while addressing the public urged for increased participation in maintaining cleanliness, stressing that it should not be seen as a one-day event, but as a daily commitment.

PM Modi’s flagship initiative, the Swachh Bharat Mission, was launched on October 2, 2014, during the Prime Minister’s very first term in office, and aimed to achieve the vision of a ‘Clean India’ by October 2, 2019.

Earlier on September 23 the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs organised the Mass Cleanliness Drive Programme with Shramdaan for Swachhata under 'Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) Jan Andolan' to achieve the objective of clean India.

'Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan 2024' started from September 14, 2024 and concluded on October 1, 2024, with the theme 'Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata.' The Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan 2024 aims to create greater awareness about the importance of cleanliness and environmental stewardship, with tree plantation being a key activity, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had earlier said.

This initiative is a part of the government's efforts to promote a clean and green India under the Swachh Bharat Mission, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its launch in 2014 by the Prime Minister on Gandhi Jayanti.

