BJP Chief JP Nadda lauds PM Modi for not discussing politics at 'Mann Ki Baat'

Lauding the positive attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that PM Modi, during the 89 episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' has never discussed politics.

While addressing party workers in Gurugram in Haryana, he said that BJP workers at around 10.40 lakh booths in more than 5.5 lakh locations tune in to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at the same time.

"This was the 89th time... at all times, PM Modi never discussed politics," he added.

"In today's edition, Prime Minister talked about the environment, then talked about cleanliness. He also discussed how the people of India are making efforts to strengthen the country. Along with this, Modi ji also discussed efforts to provide drinking water in the village," he stated.

BJP is engaged to awaken society to move ahead with non-political subjects. This effort of the 'Mann Ki Baat ' program at the booth level is being operated by the party.

Taking note of litter on the Char Dham Yatra route, PM Modi on Sunday in 'Mann Ki Baat' expressed concern over garbage dumps in the Kedarnath Temple areas and urged the people to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.

"The holy pilgrimage of Char Dham in Uttarakhand is currently underway. Thousands of devotees are taking part in Char Dham Yatra and especially going to the Kedarnath Temple. But, I have also seen that some devotees were disappointed after they came across filth on route to Kedarnath. Going on a holy pilgrimage and coming across a heap of filth is not right," said PM Modi while also mentioning that some pilgrims have also been cleaning the nearby areas where they have been staying during the Yatra.

He said that many organizations and voluntary organizations are also working there along with the Swachh Bharat campaign team for sanitation efforts.

"Just as pilgrimage is important, 'teertha sewa' is also crucial. I would also say that without 'teertha sewa', a pilgrimage is also incomplete. There are many people in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand who are engaged in the 'sadhana' of cleanliness and service," he said.PM Modi lauded the efforts of Manoj Bainjwal, hailing from Rudra Prayag, who for the last 25 years has taken it upon himself to look after the environment.

"Apart from running the campaign for cleanliness, he is also engaged in making holy places plastic-free. Surendra Bagwadi, hailing from Guptkashi, has also made cleanliness his life mantra. In Guptkashi, he regularly runs cleanliness programmes, and, I have learned that he has also named this campaign as 'Mann Ki Baat'," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also mentioned Champa Devi from village Devar, who has been teaching waste management to women of the village.

"Champa Devi has planted hundreds of trees and through sheer hard work she has created a forest full of greenery," PM Modi added. "Wherever we go, let us maintain the dignity of these pilgrimage sites. Purity, cleanliness and a pious environment... we should never forget these and for that, it is imperative that we abide by the resolution of cleanliness. A few days later, the world will celebrate the 5th of June as 'Environment Day'. We should run positive environment campaigns around us and this is a never-ending task. This time, you should join everyone together - you should certainly make some effort for cleanliness and tree plantation. Plant a tree yourself and inspire others too," PM Modi added .

Char Dham Yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, broadcast by All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor