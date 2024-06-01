BJP chief Nadda, his wife first to cast vote in Himachal booth

Shimla, June 1 BJP National President J.P. Nadda and his wife Mallika Nadda were the first voters to cast their votes in a polling station at their native place in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district for the seventh and the last phase of the general elections on Saturday morning.

"I was the first voter at this polling booth. I appeal to all voters to vote in large numbers for a self-reliant India," Nadda said after casting the vote.

Taking on X, Nadda wrote, "As the #LokSabha2024 election reaches its final phase, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters, especially the young voters, to exercise their democratic rights and actively participate in the electoral process."

"Your single vote has the strength to establish a government that gives direction to the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' and also prioritises national interest, development, as well as the well-being of all citizens, ensuring a brighter future and inclusive growth for every section of society."

"Step out and cast your vote to help make the festival of democracy a success."

Polling began with 57.11 lakh voters casting votes for four Parliamentary seats and by-poll for six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh till 6 p.m.

The prominent candidates in the fray include Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister Anand Sharma, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who are contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

For the Assembly by-poll, the BJP has given tickets to all six Congress rebels, who had supported it in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The candidates are Sudhir Sharma from Dharamsala, Rajinder Rana from Sujanpur, Ravi Thakur from Lahaul-Spiti, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal from Barsar, Chaitanya Sharma from Gagret and Devender Bhutto from Kutlehar.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 57 lakh electorates will decide the future of 37 candidates in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats and 25 for the Assembly by-polls on six seats.

