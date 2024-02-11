BJP chief Nadda in Chennai, to meet OPS, other potential allies

Chennai, Feb 11 BJP President J.P. Nadda reached Chennai on Sunday evening and to hold a series of meetings with potential allies.

The BJP leader was expected to meet expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O.Pannerselvam (OPS), who is a powerful leader of the Thevar community that dominates southern Tamil Nadu and also wields considerable influence in central and western Tamil Nadu also.

Even though the AIADMK , the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, had quit the NDA, the BJP leadership has been trying to bring it back to the fold.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in a recent interview said that the BJP has not shut its doors to any party. However, AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar said that AIADMK will not have any truck with the BJP.

The BJP President was to meet leaders of the DMDK and present ally PMK also.

Nadda addressed a public gathering in Chennai and was scheduled to return to New Delhi in night.

