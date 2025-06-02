BJP chief Nadda participates in Tiranga Yatra in Himachal

Solan (Himachal Pradesh), June 2 BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised by the party’s district in Solan town of Himachal Pradesh and boosted the morale of the armed forces.

The yatra started from the Mall Road, with the entire atmosphere echoing with the slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Crowds of party activists and leaders raised slogans to boost the morale of the army. In this yatra, thousands of workers welcomed and greeted National President Nadda, who travelled in an open jeep. Interacting with supporters, Nadda also shook hands with enthusiasm. On the occasion, Rajiv Bindal, state party President, said a sea of enthusiasm surged in Solan. Scores of elderly, youth, mothers, and sisters walked along with the Tiranga Yatra with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Nadda, who belongs to this state.

“This is a different kind of atmosphere in itself, and we congratulate them, thank them and thank Nadda-ji for his arrival in Solan. We express our gratitude to our forces for their indomitable courage and congratulate the leadership of Narendra Modi,” said Bindal in his address. He said, “We have to say with pain that the Chief Minister of the state is shying away from cooperating in the investigation of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi's death case”.

He said the way the pen drive related to Negi’s case recovered, but the files on it were formatted, raising questions over the fairness of the inquiry. “Why was the pen drive made to disappear? why was it presented again? The Superintendent of Police filed a petition against the CBI in the High Court, and finally, under public pressure, that petition was withdrawn. The people of Himachal have lost faith in the state government. The people of Himachal understand how the law and order situation has deteriorated. Cases of murder, rape, robbery and drugs are coming up every day, this is very worrying and the people of the state hold the Chief Minister completely responsible for this,” said former state health minister Bindal.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, national Vice-President Saudan Singh, state in charge Shrikant Sharma, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, among others, were present in Tiranga Yatra.

