BJP chief Nadda to lay stone for party's office in Shimla on Dec 13

Shimla, Dec 9 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Friday and will lay the foundation stone for the party's state-level office here the next day.

This is his first visit to the state after the historic and landslide victory of the BJP and the NDA in Bihar.

State party chief Rajeev Bindal said there is immense enthusiasm among the workers and the public across the state over the party chief's visit.

He said the arrival of such a popular and hardworking leader in Himachal Pradesh, whose able leadership led the NDA to a historic victory in Bihar, is a matter of pride and joy for all of them.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this beloved leader."

He announced that a grand felicitation ceremony will be held on Saturday at the historical Peterhof complex, located in the heart of the city, where thousands of workers and residents will warmly welcome him.

Bindal also informed that on Saturday, Union Minister Nadda will lay the foundation stone and perform the 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) of the BJP's proposed state-level office here. This office will develop into a historic organisational hub for the Himachal BJP, providing new direction and strength to the party in the years to come, he told the media here.

The state President said that BJP workers and members of the public across the state, including the Shimla parliamentary constituency, are excited to meet their popular leader. This visit will not only inject new energy into the organisation but also send a strong message ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

Bindal appealed to the people of the state to witness this historic moment by attending the felicitation ceremony to be held at Peterhof on December 13 in large numbers to welcome the BJP National President, who belongs to this state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor