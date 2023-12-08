BJP comes up with 'Ambedkar Samagam' to counter JD(U)'s 'Bhim Sansad' in Bihar

Patna, Dec 8 In a bid to counter JD(U)'s 'Bhim Sansad', the BJP has come up with 'Ambedkar Samagam' to lure Dalit voters of Bihar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As part of 'Ambedkar Samagam', the saffron party held an event on Thursday at Patna's Pat Millar High School, during which Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary claimed that his party is the real well-wisher of the Dalit community while Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar are "fake".

"Lalu Prasad never gave respect to the Dalit community. When it comes to Nitish Kumar, everyone knows how he humiliated Dalit leader and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi inside the Bihar Assembly," Choudhary said.

"On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a real well-wisher of the Dalit community. He is making the dreams of the Dalit community true. The BJP is a party which is walking on the path of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar," he said.

"People of every section of Bihar are understanding that Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad are separated now," the BJP leader added.

The Dalits constitute 16 per cent of the population of Bihar as per the caste-based survey and every party is eyeing this vote bank. JD-U recently organised 'Bhim Sansad' to lure Dalit voters and now BJP countered it through the 'Ambedkar Samagam'.

