BJP complains to ECI against Lalu Prasad Yadav for MCC 'violation' while casting vote

Patna, June 1 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday filed a complaint against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, alleging that he violated the Mode code of conduct while exercising his right to franchise on Saturday in Bihar.

In his complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) S. D. Sanjay, state BJP legal cell president, said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya, went to the polling booth at veterinary college ground in Patna during which the RJD chief was carrying a towel of green colour with his party symbol. Such an act amounts to a violation of the model code of conduct. He was displaying his party symbol lantern and encouraging people to vote for his party."

"I have requested the ECI to take action against Lalu and sought an FIR in this matter," Sanjay said.

An average 42.95 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 p.m. in the eight Lok Sabha seats of the state.

The poll panel has registered a maximum of 49.89 per cent votes in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, followed by 45.90 per cent in Buxar and 45.076 per cent in Karakat till 3 p.m.

Besides them, 44.80 per cent voter turnout was registered in Sasaram, 43.46 per cent in Jahanabad, 40.98 per cent registered in Arrah, 38.49 per cent in Nalanda and 36.85 per cent in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies.

A by-election is also underway in the Agiaon Assembly constituency which recorded 38.30 per cent voter turnout till 3 p.m.

