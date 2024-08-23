BJP confident of forming govt for third time in Haryana

Gurugram, Aug 23 Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday sounded confident about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time -- an assertion which was seconded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders after the conclusion of the party's two-day brainstorming session here to discuss the probable nominees for the October 1 elections for 90 Assembly seats.

The two-day brainstorming session of the state election committee of the BJP to shortlist candidates for the Assembly elections that commenced on Thursday at the 'Guru Kamal' (BJP office in Gurugram) concluded late on Friday evening.

Speaking to the mediapersons after attending the meeting, the Union Minister said that around 25-30 candidates had shown interest in each seat.

He said that the names would be shortlisted soon and submitted to the party's parliamentary board for finalisation.

Responding to Congress' claims of forming the government in the state, Manohar Lal Khattar said: "Eventually, the people will decide... and the people's needs and wishes are quite visible. The BJP is leading and is the first choice of the people of Haryana."

He also slammed the grand old party over its stance on the issue of reservation, saying the Congress went against the Constitution "multiple times" while the BJP always adhered to the principles laid down by B.R. Ambedkar.

"The Constitution is Gita for us and only BJP can guarantee the security and well-being in society as per Constitutional provisions," the former Haryana CM added.

Regarding poll promises made by others parties, such as "Rs 6,000 old age pension, 300 units of free electricity, and government jobs", Manohar Lal Khattar said that the people of Haryana are wise enough to see through such promises.

"The Congress made many promises in 2013 ahead of the 2014 elections but the BJP has delivered tangible results, including resolving farmers' issues, opening schools and colleges, purchasing crops at Minimum Support Price, and supporting sportspersons who win medals and awards," he added.

Meanwhile, talking to the media after the conclusion of the meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said: "Many candidates willing to contest the elections have submitted names... and each name was taken up for discussion in the meeting. The final names of the candidates will be sent to the central leadership. The BJP is forming the government for the third consecutive time by winning the Assembly elections by a big margin."

State election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also sounded confident of the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"The people are happy with the policies and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the double-engine government... (we) will form the government with a clear majority for the third time. The party workers will go among the people with the achievements of the party in 10 years," he said.

Haryana unit BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said that candidates with a winnability factor will be given priority in picking nominees for the Assembly elections, adding that the party looks set to win the polls.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state (Haryana) election in-charge and Union Human Resource Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Deb, BJP National Vice President Saudan Singh, state in-charge Satish Poonia, Haryana unit BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, among others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, party office bearers of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari districts were also called separately, and the overall current political scenario was discussed.

