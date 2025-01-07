BJP confident of victory in Delhi polls, targets AAP's decade-long rule

New Delhi, Jan 7 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressing confidence that the people of Delhi are ready to end the "ten years of disaster" under AAP's governance and hand over the reins to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The current Delhi Assembly's term ends on February 23 and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the election schedule for the 70-member Assembly on Tuesday.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat told IANS, "Today will be the day for Delhi when the people of Delhi will cast their vote to elect the next government. After enduring ten years of lies, corruption, and mismanagement by AAP, the people of Delhi will now place their trust in the BJP for honest governance and effective implementation of public welfare schemes."

She emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development and welfare, successfully implemented in other states, would guide Delhi towards progress if the BJP is voted to power.

The BJP's candidate for the New Delhi Assembly seat, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, extended his congratulations to the ECI and administration for ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to participate in this festival of democracy. Every vote is precious and has the power to bring good governance, end pollution, clean the Yamuna, and expose corruption in the liquor policy," he stated.

In Kalkaji, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri echoed similar sentiments, urging voters to end the AAP's decade-long misrule.

"The time has come to get rid of the disaster in Delhi. Around 1.5 crore voters will exercise their franchise, and I am confident they will choose BJP to lead the city toward a brighter future," he said while blasting the AAP for issues like dirty drinking water, the problem of sewage water surfacing in monsoons and deteriorating law and order.

On Monday, the ECI released a revised voter list for Delhi, revealing significant growth in the electorate. The number of voters increased from 1,53,57,529 in October 2024 to 1,55,24,858 in December 2024, adding 1,67,329 new voters. The Commission also warned against submitting false documents to obtain voter IDs.

The ruling AAP has fielded candidates for all 70 Assembly seats, with party chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal contesting from the New Delhi seat. Chief Minister Atishi will contest from Kalkaji.

The BJP has released its first list of 29 candidates. Parvesh Verma, son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, is contesting from New Delhi, challenging former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji.

The Congress has announced candidates for 48 seats, with Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, contesting from the New Delhi seat.

Dikshit, a two-time MP, will challenge Kejriwal, who previously defeated Sheila Dikshit in 2013 and 2015. Alka Lamba has been announced as the Congress candidate from Kalkaji.

