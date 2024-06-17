BJP, Cong spar on fuel prices in states ruled by them

Bengaluru, June 17 The BJP and the Congress on Monday sparred on fuel prices in states ruled by them.

Taking to social media platform X, the BJP’s National Information and Technology Incharge, Amit Malviya claimed that contrary to the Congress party’s assertions, petrol prices in BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand were lower.

“In Karnataka, the price for a litre of petrol is Rs 102.86, in Telangana it is Rs 107.41, and in the Congress ally DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu, it is Rs 100.75.

“In contrast, in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, the price per litre of petrol is Rs 94.56, Rs 94.65, and Rs 93.48, respectively,” he posted.

Amit Malviya also quoted the statement of Karnataka’s Minister for Industries, MB Patil, who said that petrol and diesel prices were hiked to fulfil poll guarantees in the state.

His comment came after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointed out that despite the Rs 3 increase in petrol and diesel prices, they were still lower than in some southern and BJP-ruled states.

He questioned whether BJP leaders have the moral right to protest.

“Our prices are lesser when compared to them. The fuel prices are higher in the states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra than Karnataka,” he said.

“During former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure, the price of crude oil in the international market was 113 dollars. Although this price was halved in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not show any concern to bring down the price and reduce the burden on the people,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah said, “The estimated Rs 3,000 crore collected from the increase in Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel will be paid to the state treasury and the money will be allocated for people's welfare programmes and it will not go into our pockets.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor