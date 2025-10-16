BJP, Cong workers clash in Bihar's Begusarai; police resort to lathi charge

Patna, Oct 16 Tension gripped Begusarai district in Bihar on Thursday after supporters of two parties clashed near the Teghra subdivision office during the nomination process for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The confrontation broke out when Congress Youth State President Garibdas and Bihar Sports Minister and NDA candidate Surendra Mehta reached the Bachhwara Assembly constituency office with their respective supporters to file nominations.

What began as sloganeering between the two groups quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with both sides exchanging kicks and punches.

To control the situation, the police resorted to a lathi charge, dispersing the crowd after a brief but intense scuffle.

Several people sustained minor injuries, and chaos prevailed in the area for some time before order was restored.

Officials later ensured that the nomination process continued peacefully.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, two factions of the Congress party were involved in a ruckus at the Patna airport.

In a separate incident, internal strife surfaced within the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani, as workers from two factions clashed during a press conference at Hotel Maurya in Patna.

Workers exchanged blows and shouted slogans over ticket distribution disagreements.

According to reports, Mukesh Sahani had demanded 60 seats from the Grand Alliance, which was reduced to 30, and later to 18 seats offered by the RJD, which he eventually accepted. However, Congress fielding candidates in several of Sahani’s preferred seats triggered outrage among his supporters.

As tensions flared, the press conference was cancelled, and Mukesh Sahani is now expected to address the media at 4 p.m., where he is likely to announce a major political decision.

The twin incidents -- one involving rival party workers in Begusarai and the other internal fighting within the VIP in Patna -- have raised concerns over law and order during the nomination phase in Bihar.

Authorities have increased vigilance around nomination centres to prevent further clashes.

