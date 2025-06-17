BJP, Congress engage in war of words over 'caste' census notification

New Delhi, June 17 A day after the Centre notified the two-phased population census, the Congress and BJP are caught up in political bickering over former's claims that caste clause have been given a miss.

Many Congress leaders questioned the government over 'advertently' dropping the caste clause from official notification on Census and also questioned its intentions behind the move, a charge strongly contested by BJP leaders.

Senior Congress leader and Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu commenting on the Census notification, questioned government’s intentions and demanded transparency.

“If the government is serious, then why is there a mismatch between its press releases and gazette notifications? The caste census remains pending. The Cabinet proposal appears more like an eyewash. We’ve always doubted the BJP-RSS regime’s intent on this issue", said Lallu.

He also took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for rampant corruption in the state, said, “UP is the land of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, but CM Yogi is speaking lies from this holy land."

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, commenting on the issue, accused the Congress of historical betrayal and spreading deliberate misinformation.

Talking to IANS, Deputy CM Arun Sao said, “It is a well-known and historically documented fact who insulted Dr. Ambedkar, who conspired to defeat him in elections, and who denied him the Bharat Ratna. These are undeniable truths. The Congress should stop spreading lies."

He further lashed out at the opposition for questioning the caste census notification. “They did nothing for 75 years except talk. Even now, when the government has officially notified the caste census for 2027, they continue to spread rumours and create confusion. But the people of this country are no longer unaware,” he added.

