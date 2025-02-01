BJP, Congress failed Telangana: KTR criticises Union Budget 2025

Hyderabad, Feb 1 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao criticised the Union Budget 2025-26, alleging that the BJP and the Congress have failed Telangana.

Demanding an apology from the BJP and the Congress for neglecting the state, he said that it has once again been proved that national parties cannot safeguard Telangana's interests.

He said Telangana's BJP ministers, Congress MPs, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should apologise for their inability to secure funds for the state.

K.T. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, pointed out that despite Telangana sending 16 MPs -- eight each from BJP and Congress -- to the Parliament, the state has received "absolutely nothing" from the Budget.

He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, instead of protecting Telangana’s interests, had been making secret deals with the BJP, leading to the state's neglect in Central allocations.

The BRS working president criticised the BJP-led Central government for prioritising BJP-ruled states in budget allocations while sidelining Telangana.

He highlighted that BJP MPs from other states have secured substantial funds for their regions, whereas Telangana's BJP MPs and ministers have been ineffective and powerless.

"BJP's 'double-engine' government claim has been exposed as a farce. Despite having eight BJP MPs and two union ministers from Telangana, the state has not received a single rupee," KTR said.

The BRS leader also accused Revanth Reddy of visiting Delhi multiple times, not to secure funds for Telangana but to serve political interests. He claimed that despite Telangana electing eight Congress MPs, they failed to bring any allocations to the state. He further alleged that the Congress has never effectively raised Telangana’s concerns in Parliament.

He criticised the Central government for ignoring Telangana in critical areas like higher education institutions (IIT, IIM, IISER, NID, IIIT) and failing to fulfill commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, such as setting up the Bayyaram Steel Plant and granting national status to irrigation projects.

KTR believes that the people of Telangana have realised the importance of regional parties in securing state rights, citing Bihar and Andhra Pradesh as examples where regional parties have gained prominence in the budget.

He accused the BJP of deceiving Telangana while favoring poll-bound Bihar with major budgetary incentives.

He asserted that the BJP’s neglect of South Indian states, despite their significant contribution to the national exchequer, is against the spirit of federalism.

"The Central government's discriminatory approach towards Telangana has once again been exposed in this budget," he added.

