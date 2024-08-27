BJP, Congress trade barbs after SC grants bail to Kavitha in excise policy case

Hyderabad, Aug 27 The BJP and Congress in Telangana traded barbs on Tuesday soon after the Supreme Court granted bail to BRS MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case.

While the BJP claimed that the Congress and its advocates secured bail for Kavitha, the grand old party alleged that she got bail due to a connivance between the BJP and the BRS.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in a post on X: “Congratulations to the Congress and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both the BRS and Congress -- a BRS leader is out on bail and a Congressman goes to Rajya Sabha," in an apparent reference to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha from Telangana

“Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine and dine,” added the BJP leader.

On the other hand, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that bail to Kavitha shows that the process for BRS party’s merger with the BJP has started.

He also claimed that BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao held talks with the BJP leaders in Delhi and as a result, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) helped Kavitha get bail.

The MLC said they had been predicting for a long time that Kavitha will get bail due to a connivance between the BRS and BJP, alleging that for the last 10 years, there was secret pact between the two parties.

“When you delve deep into the reasons for Kavitha getting bail now, it becomes clear that the process for BRS' merger with the BJP has commenced,” he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the two parties have come together publicly to create problems for the Congress government in Telangana led by Revanth Reddy.

In a big relief to Kavitha, the daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted her bail in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The apex court clarified that it made no observations on merits while releasing Kavitha on bail, and such observations will not prejudice the conduct of trial.

The ED had arrested Kavitha from Hyderabad on March 15 and since then she was in judicial custody in Delhi.

