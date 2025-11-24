BJP criticises Tejashwi Yadav over controversial song during his election campaign

Patna, Nov 24 Political tensions in Bihar have intensified following a controversy over a song performed by artists during Tejashwi Yadav’s election campaign.

Leaders from the ruling NDA have launched sharp attacks on the RJD leader, accusing him of shifting blame for his electoral performance.

Bihar’s Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav strongly criticised Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his remarks against the singers.

“What kind of low-mindedness is this? To blame artists for your defeat reflects the true mentality of the RJD and the Grand Alliance,” he said.

The minister alleged that after failing to win the people’s trust, the RJD is making baseless statements out of frustration.

Baikunthpur BJP MLA Mithilesh Tiwari also issued a direct rebuke, defending the artists and targeting Tejashwi Yadav.

“The artists simply sang what they were given. What is their fault?” The people of Bihar have completely rejected Tejashwi Yadav’s new avatar,” he said.

Escalating his attack, Tiwari further remarked, “My advice to Tejashwi Yadav is to first enrol in high school, pass matriculation properly, and then read the biography of Ram Kripal Yadav. Today, Ram Kripal Yadav symbolises good governance, while Tejashwi Yadav symbolises bad governance.”

Tiwari continued his criticism, claiming that the RJD is in a state of internal collapse.

“From sisters leaving home in tears to brothers abandoning the party, and now even artists are being blamed. From district presidents to grassroots workers, everyone is deserting the RJD,” he said.

He added that just being Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son does not guarantee power, insisting that public trust and strong character are essential, qualities he alleges the party lacks.

What began as a dispute over a campaign song has now escalated into a full-fledged political confrontation.

While the RJD has termed the controversy a political conspiracy, NDA leaders are portraying it as a reflection of Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership failure.

