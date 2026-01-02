BJP delegation meets K'taka DGP over Ballari violence issue; seeks protection for party MLAs

Bengaluru, Jan 2 The Karnataka BJP delegation led by the Leaders of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Friday, met the State Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police, M.A. Saleem, in connection with the incidents of violence in Ballari in which a Congress worker has died in a shootout and demanded protection for the BJP MLA and mining baron Janardhana Reddy and other leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru after the meeting, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka has demanded that immediate police protection be provided to former Ministers and MLAs Janardhana Reddy and B. Sriramulu, saying that their lives are under threat.

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the Ballari incident.

BJP leader Ashoka said that Congress workers who allegedly trespassed illegally into the houses of supporters of former Minister and MLA Janardhana Reddy should be immediately arrested under the Goonda Act.

He alleged that Ballari MLA Nara Bharat Reddy was responsible for the chain of events that led to the death of a Congress worker Rajashekhar and demanded his immediate arrest.

He also accused the Congress of having decided to "eliminate" former Minister Janardhana Reddy.

Opposition leader Ashoka said the firing allegedly carried out by Congress supporters targeting BJP leaders Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu in Ballari has shocked the entire state.

He added that during the New Year celebrations, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured that the police would ensure no untoward incidents take place.

However, firing incidents occurred in Ballari on Friday, which he said reflected the complete collapse of law and order in the state.

He alleged that on the one hand, police personnel are getting caught in theft cases, and on the other, an "Andhra-style blood history" has entered Karnataka.

He said that political firing was never part of Karnataka's culture, but the present Congress-led state government has now set a precedent for it.

BJP leader Ashoka said a flex banner was installed inside Janardhana Reddy's compound, following which his family lodged a complaint and the police removed it.

Later, supporters of MLA Bharat Reddy allegedly arrived, sat in protest on the road, barged through the gate, and reinstalled the flex banner.

BJP leader Ashoka asked what was the fault of Janardhana Reddy regarding the entire incident.

He alleged that the year 2026 has begun with bloodshed and accused the "corrupt government" (referring to Congress government) of sending a message that Karnataka is moving towards an Andhra-style model.

Responding to a query, BJP leader Ashoka said that Janardhana Reddy was not present at his residence when the incident occurred.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said the first day of the New Year itself has claimed a life, sending out a message that Karnataka has become a "goonda state".

He added that complaints should have been registered against the Congress MLA Bharat Reddy and his party workers, but instead, attempts were being made to file cases against Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu.

He asked how they were involved in the incident and asked who actually fired the bullet.

He said that the police fired bullets into the air and asked whether Satish Reddy, an associate of MLA Bharat Reddy, who allegedly indulged in large-scale hooliganism, had been arrested.

He criticised the state government for not arresting Satish Reddy and said that Congress leaders and MLAs should be arrested, not Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu.

Legislative Council Opposition leader Narayanaswamy alleged that all acts of mischief were carried out by Congress workers and not by BJP MLAs, and demanded that such hooliganism be stopped immediately.

What began as a dispute over banners in Ballari on Thursday night escalated into a violent clash between two groups allegedly linked to MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy.

The situation further intensified after Janardhana Reddy alleged that there was a conspiracy to assassinate him, allegedly orchestrated by the family of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy.

Following the incident, the police imposed prohibitory orders in the area as a precautionary measure.

The situation continues to remain tense and volatile in Ballari city.

