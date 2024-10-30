BJP demands apology from Congress after EC rejects allegations of EVM tampering

New Delhi, Oct 30 BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has asked Congress to apologise to the nation after a detailed response came from the Election Commission (EC) to Congress' recent allegations of EVM tampering.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday, Trivedi accused Congress of undermining India's democratic institutions and claimed that the EC’s reply, the most comprehensive in India's history, reveals the baselessness of Congress' accusations.

“Congress has been exposed. It has lost credibility by consistently questioning institutions like the Election Commission, Judiciary, Army, and Media,” Trivedi said.

He claimed this behaviour reflects a "lust for power" and an attempt to destabilise democratic institutions. Following the EC’s response of 1,642 pages, Trivedi said Congress owes an apology to the people of India.

Trivedi also targeted Congress and its allies for selectively questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), adding that Congress accepts EVM results only when it wins. “The machine works well in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, but as soon as they lose, they start raising questions,” he said.

He appealed to the public to remain vigilant against what he described as a deliberate attempt to spread “darkness”. Trivedi warned that repeated allegations from Congress indicate a larger agenda.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said, “The man who lacks faith in his own party’s constitution talks about the nation’s constitution. In Delhi, he is openly saying that the real Chief Minister is someone else.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission rejected Congress’ allegations with regard to vote counting irregularities in Haryana elections. The poll body clarified that the battery voltage and capacity are not related to the machines’ vote-counting functions.

The BJP spokesperson further accused Congress and its allies of pushing an "anti-Sanatan, anti-Hindu" agenda, citing recent moves by the Telangana government and criticisms about Diwali firecrackers, which he suggested were part of a larger ideological agenda. “Pollution level in Delhi is already alarming, but the conspiracy is being hatched to blame the use of firecrackers for rising pollution.” He, however, added that court’s decision on this should be implemented.

Trivedi questioned the basis of Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad and criticised Congress' alliance with the Muslim League, which he said played a role in India's partition. He also highlighted recent discord within the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, challenging the unity of the alliance.

The BJP spokesperson urged the public to stay vigilant during this festival of lights and be wary of those, he claimed, who attempt to "spread darkness" in India’s democratic framework.

On the occasion of Diwali, Trivedi conveyed his best wishes to the public, emphasising that this year’s celebration is special as it marks the seating of Lord Ram Lala in the Ram Temple. However, he said that the "darkness" of opposition to the Ram Temple persists among those opposing it.

