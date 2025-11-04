BJP demands apology from Jharkhand CM over ‘derogatory’ remark on trading community

Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Nov 4 Jharkhand’s political climate intensified on Monday after Chief Minister and JMM President Hemant Soren allegedly made an objectionable remark against the trading community.

Addressing a press conference in Ghatsila, East Singhbhum on Tuesday, BJP State Executive President and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu strongly condemned the Chief Minister’s comments and demanded an immediate public apology.

Sahu said that during a rally in Musabani, Hemant Soren stated, “Businessmen first grab the feet and then grab the neck.”

Calling the remark “highly derogatory and indecent”, Sahu said it amounted to insulting the hardworking and honest business community of Jharkhand.

He said the business fraternity forms the backbone of the state’s economy and society, adding that traders played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying ration, medicines and essential commodities even when the government machinery failed to respond.

Sahu alleged that the Chief Minister’s statement reflected “arrogance of power” and a careless mindset towards those who contribute significantly to the state’s development.

Issuing a warning, he said if Hemant Soren does not apologise, the BJP, along with members of the business community, will launch statewide protests.

He further attacked the state government, alleging large-scale corruption and illegal trade under its watch.

“There is open loot of sand, coal, iron and land. Sand worth Rs 500 is being sold for Rs 5,000, and mafias enjoy full protection from the government,” Sahu claimed.

Expressing concern over the security of traders in the state, he said incidents of extortion, threats, and forced recovery had risen sharply.

“All this is happening at the instigation of Hemant Soren ji. Had the administration been alert, the business community would not have been living under fear,” the BJP MP alleged.

Sahu asserted that the BJP stands firmly with the business community and the people of Jharkhand and vowed to fight a decisive battle against the mafia-backed government.

The bypoll in Ghatshila is scheduled to take place on November 11, where BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former CM Champai Soren, known as ‘Kolhan Tiger’, will face Somesh Soren of the JMM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor