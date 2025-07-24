BJP demands probe into Canadian priest’s mysterious death in Chennai's Loyola College

Chennai, July 24 Tamil Nadu BJP State Media Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the mysterious death of a Canadian priest at Loyola College in Chennai.

In a press statement, Prasad expressed shock over the death of 55-year-old Father Omala, a Canadian national who had been serving at the church located within the Loyola College campus in Nungambakkam.

Reports indicate that the priest died under mysterious circumstances a few days ago, he said.

Father Omala’s family members, who arrived in Chennai from Canada upon receiving the news, have reportedly raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Following this, a post-mortem examination was conducted at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Prasad questioned the lack of formal reporting by the college administration to the police. “If a foreign national dies suddenly, the institution employing the individual is duty-bound to file a complaint with the local police. It is unclear whether the Loyola College administration lodged such a complaint or whether a proper investigation was initiated based on it. The Chennai City Police must clarify this,” he said.

Raising broader concerns, the BJP leader urged the Tamil Nadu government to initiate a comprehensive audit of foreign missionaries working in churches across the state.

“The government must assess whether these foreign missionaries are also engaging in religious conversions, in addition to their official duties. Their financial sources should also be thoroughly investigated,” he stated.

e further alleged that Father Omala’s body, which was kept in a freezer, was only removed for autopsy after the family raised doubts about the cause of death.

“This raises several troubling questions,” he said.

Prasad called on the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to pay immediate attention to the case and ensure a transparent investigation. He also urged the police department to issue clear guidelines and, if necessary, recommended that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) given the international dimension involved.

“The truth must come out, and justice must be served,” Prasad asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor