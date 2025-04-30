BJP demands probe into Kejriwal’s role in classroom construction case; seeks strict action

New Delhi, April 30 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged classroom construction scam, demanding an investigation into his role and swift action against all accused individuals.

This development follows the registration of an FIR by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, and former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the construction of 12,748 classrooms at inflated costs during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The alleged scam is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

According to the ACB, contracts were awarded to 34 firms, several of which are allegedly linked to the AAP.

Investigators claim that there were serious cost escalations and procedural violations. Many classroom construction projects were not completed within the specified timeframe, and consultants and architects were appointed without proper tendering processes, allegedly to facilitate inflated costs.

Sachdeva highlighted these irregularities, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal allocated Rs 2,982 crore for the construction of 12,748 classrooms. If you divide Rs 2,982 crore by 12,748, the cost per classroom comes to around Rs 24.86 lakh. However, according to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) manual, the cost of one school room should not exceed Rs 5 lakh.”

He further noted that when this discrepancy was initially discovered, BJP leaders including Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra, and Neelkanth Bakshi had filed a complaint with the ACB. However, Sachdeva alleged that the Kejriwal-led government suppressed the investigation for nearly eight years.

“Despite the government’s attempts to cover up the matter, the BJP continued to raise its voice. As per the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report and the ACB’s preliminary findings, contracts worth over Rs 999 crore were deliberately broken into smaller parts to avoid Cabinet approval and bypass the Lieutenant Governor’s oversight,” he claimed.

Sachdeva further pointed out discrepancies in the classification of classroom construction.

“There are clear guidelines for semi-permanent and permanent classrooms as semi-permanent ones last around 30 years, while permanent structures last up to 75 years. The funds were allocated for permanent rooms, but in many cases, semi-permanent structures were constructed. In 2022–23, the Chief Technical Examiner submitted a report to Kejriwal highlighting these issues, but the report was allegedly suppressed," he added.

Reiterating the party’s stance, Sachdeva concluded, “While FIRs have been filed against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal’s role must also be thoroughly investigated. This probe must proceed swiftly, and strict action should be taken against those who have not only betrayed the public but also jeopardised the future of our children.”

