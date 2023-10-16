BJP destroyed idea of India in Manipur, won’t allow same in Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra celebrated the idea of India and the BJP destroyed that idea in Manipur.

He said that Congress will not allow them and MNF to do the same in Mizoram.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra celebrated the idea of India, where the diverse languages, religions, cultures and traditions of our country are respected and protected. The BJP destroyed that idea in Manipur. We will not allow them and MNF to do the same in Mizoram,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

His remarks came when the Congress released the list of 39 candidates for the 40 member Mizoram assembly election scheduled on November 7.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mizoram on a two-day visit and held a padyatra in the state.

The Congress has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur where the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 this year.

Rahul Gandhi had also visited Manipur in June this year for two days and appealed for peace.

The Congress had also demanded for the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and implementation of the President's Rule in Manipur.

