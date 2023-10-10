BJP discusses strategy to publicise Centre's Vishwakarma Yojana in states

New Delhi, Oct 10 BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with party leaders on Monday to prepare a strategy for promoting the Centre's Vishwakarma Yojana across the country.

According to sources, the party high command has entrusted the responsibility of publicising the scheme to different state leaders and directed them to go to people belonging to the Vishwakarma community and apprise them about the scheme before October 20.

The meeting, held at the BJP headquarters' extension office, was attended by party's national general secretaries Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, and Vinod Tawde, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, Union Minister B.L. Verma, former Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma, ministers from several BJP-ruled states and MPs.

Sources said that all these leaders have been given the responsibility to promote the scheme in different states.

