BJP distances itself from Minister Vijay Shah’s remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

Bhopal, May 14 The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP on Wednesday distanced itself from Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah’s controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, stating that the party does not endorse such comments against individuals who have brought pride to the nation.

State BJP president V.D. Sharma said he had communicated with Shah soon after the matter came to light and conveyed clear instructions from the party. However, he did not disclose the nature of those instructions.

“The BJP leadership is very sensitive to such matters. If something inappropriate happens, it is promptly addressed. Vijay Shah has been conveyed the party's message. No one has the right to disrespect Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who has made the country proud with her service,” Sharma said.

When asked about the Congress’s demand for Shah’s resignation, Sharma said, “I will not comment on what Congress leaders say. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi served under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. She is a matter of pride for all of us.”

Sharma had summoned Shah to the BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday evening for a closed-door meeting that lasted about 30 minutes. The state BJP office shared a photograph from the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress stepped up its attack, staging protests in seven locations across the state and reiterating its demand for Shah’s resignation from the tribal affairs portfolio.

Late on Tuesday night, Congress workers blackened the nameplate outside Shah’s official residence in Bhopal.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh condemned Shah’s remarks, calling them “highly objectionable” and urging the BJP leadership to take strict action.

The controversy erupted following Shah’s comments at a government event in Mhow (Indore district) on Monday, where he praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Shah had said that PM Modi had sent a “sister from the same community” as those in Pakistan to avenge the attack.

“PM Modi is working for the upliftment of society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson,” he said.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an Indian Army officer, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force had jointly briefed the media during Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to the Pahalgam attack.

