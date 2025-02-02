BJP educates Delhi voters about beneficial provisions of Budget

New Delhi, Feb 2 A day after the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26, the BJP on Sunday continued to break down its provisions to educate Delhi voters about how they would benefit from it.

BJP’s National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, while addressing a press conference, stated that the Budget presented by the Modi government is all-inclusive and economically empowering for every section of society.

“It is a transformative budget that paves the way for a developed India, with significant provisions for farmers and the middle class,” he said.

Trivedi mentioned that this year’s budget focuses on key areas: urban development, power, mining, tax reforms, farmers and structural changes.

Special emphasis has been placed on urban development and power. If India aims to become a developed nation, these two factors will be crucial, he said.

He added that Delhi stands to benefit the most from these initiatives. The doubling of the metro network marks the beginning of a new era in Delhi’s infrastructure.

Trivedi stated that the middle class expected tax exemption of up to Rs 10 lakh, but the government has extended it to Rs 12 lakh, exceeding expectations. “Delhi, which has nearly 1 crore middle-class citizens, will benefit the most, as 85 per cent of taxpayers will no longer need to pay any tax,” he said.

He further said that the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) exemption limit has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000. This means that individuals earning less than Rs 1 lakh annually will not have TDS deducted. “Additionally, those dependent on rental income will now be exempt from TDS for income up to Rs 6 lakh,” he said.

Trivedi also mentioned that the government has decided to establish five skill centres to provide better training to the youth, ensuring a brighter future.

“The tax exemptions granted in the budget will lead to a direct tax collection reduction of Rs 1 lakh crore and an indirect tax collection shortfall of approximately Rs 36,000 crore. However, this is not a sudden move but a well-planned strategy based on PM Modi’s long-term economic vision,” he said.

He emphasised that the economically weaker sections of society have been empowered to the extent that they can lead a dignified life. As they progress in the industrial sector, the government aims to provide them with more support than expected.

He highlighted that the BJP has already implemented schemes like the “Ladli” scheme in Madhya Pradesh and similar programmes in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Trivedi hit out at Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of giving Rs 25,000 per family in Delhi, calling it baseless and absurd. “Delhi’s budget is Rs 78,000 crore and there are 40 lakh families. Where will this money come from?”

BJP’s national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari and state spokesperson Anil Guptawere were also present at the press conference.

