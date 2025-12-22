'BJP emerging as credible alternative in TN; women seek safety, real empowerment': P Vijayalekshmi

Chennai, Dec 22 Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, political activity in the state is gaining momentum. The BJP, which has been steadily expanding its presence, is sharpening its organisational structure, strengthening its alliances, and positioning itself as a strong alternative to the ruling DMK.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, P. Vijayalekshmi, a senior BJP leader in the state, shares insights on the party’s preparations, possible alliances, women’s issues, law and order situation, and the DMK government’s investment claims.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: With the 2026 Assembly elections fast approaching, what preparations has the BJP undertaken?

Vijayalekshmi: The BJP has been strengthening its grassroots organisational machinery over the past few years. Booth-level committees, district units, and zonal setups have been restructured to widen outreach. Various wings -- such as youth, women, farmers, and workers -- are being mobilised actively. A major focus has been on taking Central government welfare schemes directly to beneficiaries and building a personal connection with households across the state. This is helping the party build a strong foundation for 2026.

IANS: Do you expect new political parties to join the NDA in Tamil Nadu for the 2026 polls?

Vijayalekshmi: Yes. Efforts are underway to broaden the NDA in Tamil Nadu with the objective of creating a robust national democratic alternative to the DMK rule. Political parties aligned with the NDA’s development agenda and ideological values are likely to come on board. As the election nears and political dynamics shift, the alliance is expected to expand.

IANS: The BJP has four MLAs in the current Assembly. What are the prospects for 2026?

Vijayalekshmi: The presence of four MLAs is only the beginning. The BJP’s vote share, visibility, and acceptance have seen consistent growth. The party is no longer restricted to urban spaces -- it is expanding across rural Tamil Nadu as well.

With a strong alliance, careful candidate selection, and a campaign centred on people-centric issues, the BJP has the potential to significantly increase its strength and emerge as a credible alternative in the 2026 elections.

IANS: As a woman leader, what feedback do you receive from women and grassroots workers?

Vijayalekshmi: Women seek greater political representation, safety and law-and-order assurance, employment opportunities and empowerment beyond token benefits. Central schemes like housing, LPG, toilets, bank accounts, and SHG support have brought visible change. However, women at the state level express genuine concerns about drug abuse, rising crime, and lack of job opportunities. Their expectation is clear -- they want an environment of dignity, independence, and safety.

IANS: The Chief Minister claimed at the Rising TN seminar that his government brought 2.5 times more investment than the previous AIADMK regime. Your response?

Vijayalekshmi: Announcements alone do not reflect actual development. The government must clarify how many investments materialised, how many jobs were created and whether the benefits reached MSMEs, rural industries, and middle-class families.

It is also important to acknowledge Central government contributions -- highways, ports, railways, and ease-of-doing business reforms -- which played a major role in enabling investments. Comparing today with the pandemic-hit AIADMK term does not reflect the full picture.

True growth should be measured not in announcements but in sustainable and equitable job creation.

IANS: The Opposition, including the BJP, has criticised the DMK on law and order. Has the government failed in this aspect?

Vijayalekshmi: The past year has witnessed repeated alleged encounter deaths. This has led to public suspicion and concern. While criminals must face justice, democracy demands judicial due process. Frequent encounter killings raise questions that include whether investigations are being compromised. Accountability, transparency, independent probes, and judicial oversight are crucial to restoring public trust.

IANS: Chennai and TN have seen multiple alleged encounters after the murder of K. Armstrong. Your comments?

Vijayalekshmi: Repeated encounters within a short span demand urgent scrutiny. If the government is confident, it should allow impartial judicial investigations. The BJP’s stand is clear: uphold the rule of law, ensure no political interference, and protect human rights. Law and order cannot be managed through fear or shortcuts.

IANS: DMK claims it works for women and has introduced many women-friendly schemes. Do you refute this?

Vijayalekshmi: Announcing schemes is not equal to empowerment. Women’s welfare must include safety, employment, equal opportunity, and independent decision-making. Publicity campaigns do not erase the realities, crimes against women, drug menace, inadequate employment, and lack of representation. The BJP views women not as mere beneficiaries but as leaders and stakeholders. The DMK government’s work lacks depth and sustainability. True empowerment is achieved only when women feel safe, independent, and respected in society.

