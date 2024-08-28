BJP expects no challenge from Congress, NC in J&K polls: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 28 Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday sounded confident of the BJP's poll prospects in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections, saying he does not see the opposition posing any formidable challenge.

Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time in 10 years, and also since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), spoke on several issues related to the three-phased election for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, and also shared his views on the chances of J&K getting the first Hindu CM.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Will the BJP be able to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir? Will it strike a pre-poll coalition for victory?

Jitendra Singh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a majority in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, and we will make a government on our own.

IANS: Do you consider Congress and the National Conference as a challenge to the BJP?

Jitendra Singh: No, the Opposition parties have formed alliances. They did so by forming the INDIA Bloc. Earlier, it was the UPA. They contested elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024. I don't think there is any challenge from the Opposition as the BJP's vote share has remained static, much like earlier.

IANS: If the Congress comes to power in J&K, will Article 370 be brought back?

Jitendra Singh: Congress does not want to bring back Article 370 as it will cause them to lose voters. But, the National Conference (NC) wants to revive Article 370 if they win. They are making contradictory statements in their alliance. I don't know what they want.

IANS: Will J&K get its first Hindu CM?

Jitendra Singh: BJP will form a government in the J&K and will get a BJP chief minister. It doesn't matter whether the CM is Muslim or Hindu.

IANS: How important is the return of Ram Madhav to J&K? Will this help BJP's election campaign?

Jitendra Singh: I think it is the party's decision to bring him back to J&K as he is a senior BJP leader. He also understands Jammu and Kashmir and its issues very well.

IANS: Do you consider breaking the alliance with PDP a mistake?

Jitendra Singh: The BJP faced no issues in Jammu and Kashmir, related to the no-confidence motion against our party. Since Independence, the BJP has been the first party to voluntarily end an alliance. The decision to break the alliance was driven by dissatisfaction with then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's unilateral decision-making and her style of governance.

IANS: The National Conference and the Congress have struck a deal on contesting 51 and 32 seats, respectively. They are claiming that they will form a government in J&K. What do you want to say on this?

Jitendra Singh: Congress and National Conference believe in dynastic politics, and it is already decided whom they will give their seats. However, the BJP works in a very structured way and follows democratic rules in seat-sharing too. So, I think, there is no comparison between the BJP and Congress or the National Conference.

IANS: You say there is no nepotism in our party, but your own brother has been given the ticket. What's your take on it?

Jitendra Singh: BJP is a party which decides ticket allocation based on an individual's trait. It is the Congress party which decides these things in kitchen or on dinner table. In the BJP, there is a structured and democratic way of governance (from village, district to state level).

IANS: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) led 10 years today. Also, it helped during Covid times. What do you want to say about this?

Jitendra Singh: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) represents a significant turning point in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. It is more than a social reform, and it has also driven socio-economic transformation in India.

Previously, many people lacked the awareness of the importance of having a bank account. Now, more individuals are realising its significance, particularly as the country moves towards a future dominated by online transactions.

During the Covid-19 pandemic -- a scenario no one could have anticipated -- PMJDY proved its worth. There were no delays in delivering support to the poor or loans to farmers, thanks to the cashless transactions facilitated by this scheme. This reform has not only modernized India but also aligned it with global standards.

It has also shifted mindsets, encouraging a more global perspective on banking and financial inclusion. The PMJDY has changed this perception, promoting financial literacy and equality across different communities.

In essence, this initiative has not only revolutionised financial access but also set a new standard for thinking and expectations, serving as a role model for transformative change.

