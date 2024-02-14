BJP fields JP Nadda for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday named party chief J P Nadda as its candidate for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. The other three BJP candidates from Gujarat are Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak and Dr Jashvantsinh Parmar. Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state. On the other hand, for Maharashtra, BJP has picked Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni and Dr. Ajit Gopchhade.
