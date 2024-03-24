BJP fields Mizoram unit President for state's lone LS seat

New Delhi/Aizawl, March 24 The BJP on Sunday nominated its Mizoram state President Vanlalhmuaka for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, where elections are scheduled on April 10, in the first of the multi-phase elections.

Soon after the BJP’s Central Election Committee announced his name on Sunday night, Vanlalhmuaka said that several organisations, NGOs, and civil society bodies are supporting the BJP in Mizoram.

"People of Mizoram, many organisations, NGOs, and civil society bodies, besides a large number of prominent individuals, are wishing that BJP has a Lok Sabha member from the state for the all-round development of Mizoram and welfare of the people," the BJP leader told IANS.

Though the BJP, in the November 2023 Assembly elections, increased its seats in the 40-member state assembly from one to two, Vanlalhmuaka lost his Dampa seat to Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate Lalrintluanga Sailo by a margin of only 310 votes.

The lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram is set to witness a multi-corner contest.

The ruling Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time, has fielded entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, a newcomer in politics, from the seat.

The main opposition MNF named the party’s Rajya Sabha member, K. Vanlalvena, 54, as its nominee, the Congress has put up a former police officer and state Home Secretary Lalbiakzama, 64, and the People’s Conference has nominated Mizo singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi.

