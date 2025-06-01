BJP fields Mohan George for Nilambur bypoll amid rising political heat

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 In a last-minute but significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Advocate Mohan George as its candidate for the upcoming Nilambur by-election in Kerala.

George, a seasoned political figure and former state secretary of the Kerala Congress, brings both legal expertise and grassroots political experience to the contest.

George's entry into the fray comes shortly after the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) named CPI(M) youth leader M. Swaraj as its nominee, and the United Democratic Front (UDF) finalised Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath as its candidate.

The BJP's decision comes amid internal discussions and earlier ambiguity.

State party president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had recently indicated that the BJP might refrain from contesting the bypoll, a remark that attracted criticism from within party circles.

However, in a strategic reversal, the party declared its candidate just a day before the nomination deadline, signalling a renewed resolve to establish a stronger presence in the politically significant Nilambur segment.

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath formally submitted his nomination papers at the Nilambur Taluk Office on Saturday.

He was accompanied by senior coalition leaders, including KPCC Working President A.P. Anil Kumar and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab, underscoring the importance the alliance is attaching to this seat.

Former Nilambur MLA and Trinamool Congress state convenor P. V. Anvar has also joined the electoral race. Though he had initially cited financial constraints and ruled himself out, Anvar has since obtained a non-liability certificate from the Kerala Legislative Assembly, indicating that he may still enter the contest as an independent or Trinamool Congress-backed candidate.

The Nilambur by-election, scheduled for June 19, is shaping up to be a high-stakes multi-cornered fight.

The last date for filing nominations is June 2, and the results will be declared on June 23.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of the sitting MLA, and all major political formations are treating this as an opportunity to test electoral waters post the Lok Sabha elections.

With heavyweights now in the ring, Nilambur is set to witness a closely watched and fiercely fought political battle.

