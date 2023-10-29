BJP fields more OBC candidates than Cong, but it may not help

Raipur, Oct 29 As the votes of the Other Backward Class communities will prove to be decisive in the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tried to win the trust of this community by fielding 33 OBC candidates in the state.

The OBC population in the state is about 43 per cent and this is the reason why all political parties are trying to woo this community. In the upcoming state Assembly elections, all parties want to send across the message that they are the biggest champions of this community by fielding maximum OBC candidates.

The BJP is also trying every possible trick to return to power in the state and has fielded 33 OBC candidates for the 90-seat state Assembly. The intention of the saffron party is clear that it is trying to get the maximum votes from this community.

Keeping in mind the political strategy, the BJP has made Arun Sau the state party president and Narayan Chandel the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, both of whom come from the OBC community.

Political analysts feel that even though BJP has entrusted the responsibility of key party posts to people from the backward classes and a sufficient number of candidates from this community have also contested the previous Assembly elections, yet BJP faces a daunting challenge of winning the trust of this community.

Even though the BJP has announced leaders from the backward class, they have failed to project themselves as representatives of the OBC community. Therefore, the BJP has now fielded more candidates from the OBCs through which it is trying to win the trust of the community.

