BJP fields Tambolia for Bagidora Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 30 The BJP on Friday declared Subhash Tambolia as its candidate for the by-election to the Bagidora Assembly seat in Rajasthan.

This seat fell vacant last month after sitting Congress MLA Mahendrajit Singh Malviya resigned and joined the BJP. He had been fielded from the Banswara-Dungarpur LS seat.

Tambolia, a Malviya supporter, joined the BJP on March 10 in the presence of state BJP President C.P. Joshi in Banswara.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

Voting will be held in Bagidora on April 26 and the result will be declared on June 4.

