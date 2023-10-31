BJP files complaint against Raj CM to CEC for violation of code of conduct

Jaipur, Oct 31 The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for promising seven guarantees to the people and asking them to register themselves to avail the benefits of such schemes by giving missed calls from their mobile phones.

A BJPdelegation on Monday metstate ChiefElectoralOfficerPraveen Gupta and submitted a memorandum on this count.

In the memorandum, it has been said that after the announcement of Assembly elections in the state, promising any kind of scheme by which a political party lures the common people or any such scheme by which the voters are tempted goes againstthe rules.

This is a completeviolationof thecodeofconductand also comes under the category of corrupt practices under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, the BJP said.

BJPleader Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said that recently Gehlot tweeted about the seven guarantees, asking people to give a missed call on 8587070707 and get themselves registered to avail the benefits of the schemes.

Enticing the general public to register for such guarantee schemes is not only aviolationof the modelcodeofconduct,but is also a criminal act, he said.

